Nominations deadline for Longford Person of the Year award draw near

We are nearing the closing date for entries for the annual Midlands Simon People of the Year Awards which are once again generously sponsored by Kiernan Structural Steel.

Ten nominees as well as a young person award nominee will be shortlisted and nomination coupons are available.

Last year's event was one of the most successful and saw popular priest, Fr Brendan O'Sullivan honoured with the overall award.

Previous winners of the Midlands Simon Community Longford Person of the Year include Victor Connell and Jillian McNulty.

The various nominees will receive awards at the gala dinner dance on Friday, October 11 in the Longford Arms Hotel.

The awards event returns this year supported by Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd and it is an important fundraiser for the Midlands Simon community, which seek to combat homelessness. On the night, the overall winner of the Longford Person of the Year Award will be announced.

Members of the public are now invited to nominate individuals whom they feel deserve recognition for their efforts on behalf of the community be that in sport or general community work.