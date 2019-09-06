Recruitment and information fair set for Longford Arms Hotel

A number of companies in county Longford are currently seeking to take on new staff, providing possibilities for people living here to take up work or change job should they wish.

As well as job opportunities, the county also has a wide range of training, education and other supports (many of them at low or no cost) available for people.

In order to let people know about these, a ‘Recruitment and Information Fair’ is being held in the Longford Arms Hotel from 11am to 2pm on Thursday, September 12 including a talk on apprenticeships at 11am.

According to Rita Slevin, Education and Employment Mediator with Longford Community Resources Clg, “This is chance for anyone who might be looking for work to call in, and informally meet with employers, find out what they are looking for, and also get assistance from some of the other services there like ourselves, to help them to prepare for and apply for work.

“It’s also a chance for anyone who might be:- looking to do a training course, to go back to education, to set up a business, to find out about their entitlements, to get help with managing their money etc, to get to know what help is there for them.”

In addition to employers, there will also be stands from a range of services including Longford Westmeath Education and Training Board, Social Welfare, the EDI Centre, the Local Enterprise Office, Employability Midlands Disability Support, the National Learning Network, Citizens Information and the Money Advice and Budgeting Service.

And there will be the talk on apprenticeships at 11am, for anyone who wants to know exactly what apprenticeships are, what they involve and who is eligible to do them.

~“I’d encourage people – young or old - to come along, call in anytime, take a walk around and get an idea of what is available here in Longford. It’s free, it’s informal and hopefully everyone who attends will get something out of the day,” said Rita.

If you require any further information, please call Longford Community Resources Clg on 043 33 45555.