Vandals smash up house as gardaí probe link to Longford shooting

Detectives are this afternoon examining whether damage caused to a house in north Longford overnight is connected to a shooting incident in Longford town last week.

The house, which is located in the Moatfarrell area of Granard, came under attack between 8pm and 9pm and which resulted in a number of windows being damaged.

Gardaí attended the scene a short time afterwards and carried out enquiries before launching an investigation into the incident.

No arrests have yet been made, but the Leader understands one line of inquiry currently being looked into is if the episode is associated to an incident last Monday week (August 26) which saw a number of shots being fired at a house in Longford town.

The two storey dwelling, which is located in the Gleann Riada estate, just off the main Strokestown Road, sustained damage to its front living room window and doorway.

Two men were subsequently arrested and questioned but have since been released without charge over an incident sources are satisfied is linked to an ongoing feud involving two feuding families.

In an unrelated incident, gardaí are also investigating the circumstances behind a suspected arson attack in Longford town during the early hours of this morning which culminated in extensive damage to a caravan.

The mobile home, which was parked up in the Annaly Car Park area of town, was reported on fire at around 4:20am.

Gardaí have since appealed for witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

