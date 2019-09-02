Breaking: Garda viciously assaulted while attempting to arrest teen in Longford town

Two teenagers are to be referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme after a female garda was viciously assaulted while attempting to execute an arrest during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Leader can reveal the officer was hurt as she tried to pull one of the two suspects down from a wall as the pair attempted to flee following reports a number of houses had been broken into in Longford town.

One of the victims, who is in her early 80s, was disturbed by the duo at around 6:30am.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, a female officer arrested one of the two suspected thieves at the scene while the second officer gave chase to his accomplice.

During the pursuit, the Leader has learned the garda caught up with the teen as he tried to clamber across a wall.

During the struggle that followed, the suspect is alleged to have suddenly turned and lashed out at the female officer, kicking her around the body and dislocating two of her fingers.

Despite her injuries, the well respected and courageous officer managed to keep hold of her alleged assailant while colleagues raced to the scene and arrested the minor.

The female garda was hospitalised soon after and has since been signed off work for the immediate future.

Both alleged culprits were later taken to Longford Garda Station for questioning.

They are from the local area and are connected to at least one ongoing feud in the Longford town area, the Leader can further reveal.

Sources close to the investigation also believe the pair, who are both aged 17, had been high on drugs at the time and had also attempted to interfere with a number of parked cars in the Leader Park area of town shortly before gardaí were alerted.

They have since been released without charge ahead of a file which is to be sent to the Gardaí's Youth Diversion Programme.