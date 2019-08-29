HSE showing indifference to most vulnerable in Longford

Fianna Fáil General Election Candidate and Longford Councillor, Joe Flaherty, has hit out at the HSE's outright rejection of calls to replace the patient transport ambulance operating from St Joseph's Care Centre in Longford.

Cllr Flaherty said their decision further demonstrates their indifference to the most vulnerable people in our society, the infirmed, aged and disabled.

Cllr Flaherty said, "Along with Deputy Robert Troy, who first raised this issue in the Dáil back in April, I have consistently highlighted the need for a replacement vehicle.

"There is an astonishing 800,000 plus kilometres on the current vehicle and yet it is required to travel with patients to Dublin on a daily basis for important, and in many cases, life prolonging treatments and procedures. To see the HSE reject calls to replace it on the basis that ‘the vehicle is checked every three months and deemed roadworthy’ is very disappointing.

"You don’t need to be a mechanic to know that a well-worn vehicle with 800,000km mileage doesn’t have long left. The easiest and most cost-effective option for the organisation at this stage is a replacement vehicle rather than expensive replacements parts and maintenance every three months.

"But then what can we expect from an organisation that has already been given a €1bn budget increase this year to plug the gaps and as it heads towards a €6m budget over-run is trying to convince a weary public that it is managing its finances.

"This is yet another example of the Dept of Health's indifference to those less fortunate amongst us and m of the people who use the patient transport bus on a regular basis are now fearful that the Dept may in fact being trying to terminate the service.

"Cover for post-operative care for patients who underwent elective surgery has now been pulled and many who use this bus now fear that this will be the next service to fall. It would be an easy but dreadful casualty as the Dept attempts to justify its reckless spending and mis-management elsewhere.

"Every day we hear of operations delayed or cancelled; home help hours embargoed and delays of up to four months in trying to source vital materials and equipment. The service is broken, and the lack of accountability is an affront to the thousands who are suffering and their heartbroken families”, concluded Cllr Flaherty.