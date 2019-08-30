Longford's Cllr Joe Flaherty warns of shortfalls in new Garda reform plan

Fianna Fáil General Election Candidate and Longford Councillor, Joe Flaherty, has said he has grave concerns that the merging of Longford Garda Division with Mayo and Roscommon will see resources stretched too far.

Cllr Flaherty said he accepted the restructuring of An Garda Síochana was much needed but that there should have been meaningful consultation with various bodies including the Joint Policing Committees (JPC) and Garda Associations across the country before the reforms were announced.

He explained, “In the absence of concrete plans and information, reports are rife that Longford is set to lose a Superintendent.

Any reduction in resources will be a backwards step and simply isn’t acceptable.

“Under the new Division boundary, we are looking at an area of over 200km driving from Achill to Longford – that is putting a huge strain on resources.

“Most of the area is rural and it requires a robust and mobile police force. We can’t have a situation where Gardaí from Mayo are expected to respond to an incident in Longford.

“I also believe the proposals to recruit 1,500 additional members is a smokescreen which will have little or no effect on policing in Longford. Aside from the fact that up to 800 Gardaí are set to retire, the majority of these new recruits will be sent to Dublin and the East - as usual Longford won’t get a look in.

“The Minister, and Garda Commissioner should provide further details and engage with communities. This plan must not become a cost cutting exercise. Any additional savings generated by this reorganisation plan should be reinvested in policing locally”, concluded Cllr Flaherty.

