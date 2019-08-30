Prostitution case is 'complex', Longford court hears

A woman charged with being involved in the organisation of prostitution, money laundering and human trafficking has been remanded in custody until next week, a court has heard.

Alicia Edosa, 13 The Harbour, Market Point, Mullingar, Co Westmeath was charged with a number of counts of organising prostitution between September 1 2016 and May 16 2018.

She was also charged with four counts of human trafficking between September 2016 and May 2018.

Sgt Mark Mahon for the prosecution, described the multitude and variation of charges before the court as a “complex case” and said the State would be looking to remand the accused into custody for a further period of time.

The court was told Ms Edosa was not objecting to that request with the case being put back to Mullingar District Court on September 5 next.