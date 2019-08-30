Longford councillor Gerry Warnock says 'devil will be in detail' of new Garda plan

Sweeping plans aimed at carrying out the biggest shake-up in An Garda Siochana's almost 100 year history requires greater clarity, it was claimed this week.

Cllr Gerry Warnock, who sits on Longford County Council's Joint Policing Committee (JPC), said he was still unsure as to how the new measures would be rolled out at a local level.

“I think the devil will be in the detail,” he said, as he assessed how the new Roscommon/Longford and Mayo Garda Division would work.

“It's certainly a bigger area and I would have concerns about it and how it might impact senior garda personnel with various stations.”

