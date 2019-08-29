My Longford Life: Brave Giant's Podge Gill

Brave Giant are facing into a busy time of touring as their debut album release date looms. But Podge Gill was happy to take a minute to talk about Longford.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend in Longford?

For me the perfect weekend in Longford would be Festival related, either The Marquee in Drumlish or the reborn Longford Festival. I’ve had great memories from the two and everyone is always in great spirits for both events.

Who has had the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime and why?

There are some great people in the county and great ambassadors for the county too. One man that springs to mind is Joe Flaherty. He was a big player in getting the Longford Festival back up and running again, and it’s brought a great buzz back to Longford in the Summer. Any person that can bring good press like that to the area has my respect. Recently too Paraic Brady has done some great work since he joined the council around my locality.

What’s your first Longford Memory?

Probably going to Longford matches with my father from a very young age, I’d look forward to travelling around the country every year for all those games a lot and they are still great memories I have.

What’s your favourite part of the county and why?

Cairn Hill, on a clear day you can see the whole county in all its glory.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author artist/musician?

Seamus O’Rourke; he might not be a Longford man but he’s only up the road from me in Carrigallen, a seriously talented man and funny man on top of it. His sketches embody a lot of what is most endearing about Rural Ireland.

What about a local walk/view?

Again it has to be Cairn Hill; it’s a great walk to clear the head.

What do you think gives Longford it’s unique identity?

The people. There is nothing quite like Longford humor. There are great characters within each and every town and village in Longford, being from Ballinamuck and Drumlish I’m lucky that it’s rich with people like that.

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

There are people in this county who do Trojan work to make it a better place, and then you have certain groups of people who bring nothing but bad press to the area regularly. My fear is that Longford’s reputation will consistently take a blow on account of a few bad apples. It’s not fair on those who do try and make a difference.

If you had the power to change one thing in or about Longford what would it be?

I’d like to change the mentality some people have inside the county. People can be very quick to put the county down and do very little to help its reputation. The people trying to make it a better place deserve huge recognition and admiration, yet people are still quick to criticize and dismiss their work.