Seniors Alert Scheme proving popular with elderly people in Longford, says Carrigy

The Seniors Alert Scheme is proving popular with older people in Longford, according to Cllr Micheál Carrigy.

He said: “A total of 459 older people have availed of the Seniors Alert Scheme in Longford since 2015.

“Last year 157 people were approved for the scheme in Longford, and with numbers of applicants rising across the country, we can see that 87 people in Longford have been approved already in the first 6 months of this year.

“The Senior Alerts Scheme is community led and supports people over 65 by providing them with a free monitored alarm which they can activate if they get into difficulty or need assistance.

“The Government has prioritised this scheme in recent years and ensured a significant increase in spending on the initiative.”

Cllr Carrigy lauded the benefit of the scheme to the elderly in Longford.

“I’m glad to see so many people availing of the scheme. It provides security and peace of mind to older people, particularly for those living alone.

"It gives them the independence they need while ensuring they feel connected to their community.” He said.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, has revealed that more than 50,000 people have been approved for the Seniors Alerts Scheme since 2015 nationally.

He said: “The increase in users is a direct result of a significant increase in Government funding for the Scheme.

"Last year alone, more than €5.4 million was spent on the scheme with almost 20,000 new participants from around the country being approved for the personal security device. And in the first six months of this year, 10,000 people have already been approved.”

The personalised alarms are provided free of charge by the Department of Rural and Community Development and monitoring is free for the first year. From the second year on, a modest yearly monitoring fee is charged.

Cllr Carrigy encouraged others to get involved: “I strongly encourage more people in Longford to register for the Seniors Alert Scheme.

“They can find out more by contacting Pobal, which administers the Scheme, on 01 511 7222 or at www.pobal.ie." he added.