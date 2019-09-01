Linking Roscommon/Longford Garda Division with Mayo questioned

Moves to annex the current Roscommon/Longford Garda Division with Mayo needs to be revisited, according to Fine Gael's Longford general election candidate Cllr Micheal Carrigy.

“Personally, I wouldn't be in favour of us (Longford) being aligned with Mayo,” he said.

“A more natural fit would have been for Longford to go back in with Meath and Westmeath.”

Cllr Carrigy also called for the new district headquarters to be centrally located when the changes do come into effect.