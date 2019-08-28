Fisherman charged with string of motor offences at Longford court

A fisherman charged with a series of road traffic offences dating back more than five years ago has been told to appear before a sitting of the Courts of Criminal Justice (CCJ) next month.

Rory McLaughlin (40), 37 Abbotswood, Carnodangh, Co Donegal was arrested by gardaí less than 24 hours before last Monday’s court appearance in Longford.

Judge Conal Gibbons was told the warrant, outstanding since July 2015, was not carried out by arrangement.

Among the offences alleged to have been committed by Mr McLaughlin included no insurance and the non display of insurance at the North Circular Road, Dublin on August 8, 2013.

Judge Gibbons queried the length of time the case had taken to get to such a stage and asked whether Mr McLaughlin was someone who was known for not attending court.

“There isn’t a history of warrants,” said the prosecuting garda.

“The defendant is a fisherman and he would be difficult to locate at times.”

It was revealed the warrant had been approved with approval of the local superintendent who had been on call the previous evening.

Asked by Judge Gibbons if he was willing to stump up €300 cash bail as part of his release conditions, Mr McLaughlin said he had.

The case was put back to September 23 2019 and no conditions were fixed to bail terms.