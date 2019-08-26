Funeral arrangements announced for Longford man Ciarán O'Boyle who died following New York accident

The funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Ciarán O'Boyle, Aughadegnan, Longford town, Longford, who died following a tragic accident in New York, on Thursday, August 22.

Also read: Heartfelt tributes to popular Longford student Ciaran O'Boyle who died tragically in New York

Ciarán will lie in repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Thursday, August 29 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm.



Mass of the Resurrection takes place on Friday, August 30 at St Mel’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Sympathy is extended to Ciaran's parents Paddy and Jacinta, sister Rachel, brothers Kevin and Patrick, grandmother Deirdre, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

DEATH NOTICE

The death occurred, following an accident in New York, on Thursday, August 22 of Ciarán O'Boyle, Aughadegnan, Longford Town, Longford.

Ciarán will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his parents Paddy and Jacinta, sister Rachel, brothers Kevin and Patrick, grandmother Deirdre, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Thursday, August 29 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday, August 30 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

House private, please.