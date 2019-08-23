Longford County Council nets €265k for retrofit works

More than €250,000 has been allocated to carry out retrofitting upgrades on local authority housing stock across Longford.

Fine Gael Cllr Micheàl Carrigy gave his backing to the €265,000 in funding which has been made available to Longford Co Council to carry out retrofit works to some of its older housing stock.

"This will replace wooden doors etc and increase the BER rating in houses," said Cllr Carrigy.