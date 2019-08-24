Longford family raise €6,207 for Dublin's Mater Hospital

The Connell family from Co. Longford recently raised an incredible €6,207 for the Mater Misericordiae Public Hospital in Dublin.

During the month of May, the family committed to fundraising as part of the Mater Foundation’s 10,000 Steps a Day in May Challenge.

The family walked in memory of their beloved Granny, who sadly passed away on May 1, the first day of the challenge.

Collectively, the Connell family succeeded in reaching their goal and walked a total of 2.4 million steps.Fundraising is a vital component for enhancing patient care in the Mater, helping to furnish the hospital with state-of-the-art equipment for our national services: Cancer Care, Spinal Injuries, Family Screening for SADS, Heart Surgery and Heart & Lung Transplantation.

The family recently attended a cheque presentation at the Mater Hospital, where they stated;​

“Granny (Maureen Connell) had surgery in the Mater for bowel cancer.

“The outstanding care, kindness and dedication of the staff was truly amazing so we decided to do it to give something back to the hospital.

“Unfortunately Granny passed away on May 1, the first day of the challenge. It was tough but we did it in her memory.”

The family also wished to thank the local community for their support of the initiative.

“She would have been so proud.

“The kindness and generosity of the local community, family and friends will never be forgotten.”