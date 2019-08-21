Longford Rose hopes to bloom in Tralee

Tralee will be a garden of roses this week as the 60th International Rose of Tralee Festival kicks off after months of anticipation.

And Killoe native Marie Brady stands a good chance of becoming the first ever Longford Rose to be crowned the Rose of Tralee as she heads down to begin the festivities.

This year is extra special, not only because it celebrates 60 years of the popular festival, but also because each rose will get her chance to be broadcast on every television in the country.

Marie herself is excited to represent the county and will take to the small screen to play the guitar and chat with Daithí Ó'Sé early next week.

And it will be two years before Longford will have a rose in Tralee again so Marie is determined to make her time in the spotlight count.

The televised Rose of Tralee interviews will air on RTE at 8pm on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Pictured above: Donegal Rose Chloe Kennedy , Longford Rose Marie Brady , London Rose Laura Kennedy and the New York Rose Elena Evangelou pictured enjoying a bit of Shopping at the Kildare Village on Tour of Kildare en route to 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festival. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie Tralee