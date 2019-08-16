Meeting hears of last ditch move to save Longford Greyhound Stadium

Hopes of a last ditch effort to preserve the long term future of Longford Greyhound Track appear to be still very much alive following a public meeting last night.

The facility announced its closure last week after 80 years, citing unsustainable costs and financial strain as the main contributory factors behind its decision.

In a post on its Facebook page this morning, the stadium thanked all those who turned out while vowing that "Longford Track will not close without a fight".

"With full knowledge of the risks involved it has been decided to fundraise to keep racing going, we will be asking for a €200 contribution (or more if you like!) from interested parties," read the post, stating the exact same method was used to ensure its survival two years previously.

"Time is of the essence as there are expenses that will have to be paid almost immediately to keep racing going."

