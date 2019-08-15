Ballymahon's traffic woes to end with development of €150k car park

Ballymahon's traffic congestion woes look set to be consigned to the past following a government backed announcement to develop a €150,000 car park in the south Longford town.

Minister for the OPW Kevin 'Boxer' Moran delivered the news this morning by revealing contractors will begin construction work on Monday adjacent to St Matthew's National School.

Mr Moran heaped praise on local authority officials and local committee members in helping bring closure to one of the most contentious to affect the south Longford town for many years.

"This has been a long running issue and has been one which has been in place since I was elected (in 2016)," he said."

In singling out the efforts of Longford County Council senior planner Donal Mac an Bheatha and local Parish Priest Fr Liam Murray, the Athlone based TD described the announcement as a "big, big news story" for Ballymahon.

"We talked about bringing gas to Ballymahon which we have done, we talked about installing the White Bridge which has been done, we were on about bringing infrastructural improvements to the town which have been done and now this," he said.

The bulk of the monies, Mr Moran added, had been set aside via Clár funding drawn down from Rural Affairs Minister Micheal Ring's department, along with local authority monies as well as financial input from St Matthew's NS itself.

"This is also massive for people who may have looked at setting up business in Ballymahon who may have had concerns about on street parking.

"Not just for parents and schoolchildren, this is a big, big win for everyone in Ballymahon."