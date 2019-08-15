World Breastfeeding Week celebrated in Ardagh

On August 1, a fundraising picnic was held in aid of the charity Friends of Breastfeeding to mark World Breastfeeding Week in the garden of Ardagh Heritage Centre.

It was a family event with face-painting, a raffle and home baked goods. It was a lovely sight to see mothers swapping their stories about their breastfeeding journeys.

Everyone has their own personal story. Some are plain sailing but most have had their obstacles. Many women experience difficulties while she and her baby learn to breastfeed.

There is a common misconception that because it is natural it must be easy. Unfortunately, this is often not the case, and new mothers at their most vulnerable time can find themselves struggling.

As a nation with low levels of breastfeeding it can be hard to find the right information at the right time.

Often, the only thing a mother needs to hear is that what her baby is doing and what she is experiencing are normal.

Reassurance and support are priceless at this critical time. As a first time mother and general practitioner, I have learned that an invaluable source of this information and support comes from other mothers.

In Longford we are very fortunate that there is an amazing network of mothers each with their own knowledge and expertise of this skill.

Thanks to the voluntary work of the Cuidiú and Mother to Mother breastfeeding support meetings there is a weekly opportunity for new and expectant mothers planning to breastfeed to avail of this special commodity.

Thanks to Laoise Farrell for organising and local businesses – Cherche la Femme, Farrell and Coy, Unique Boutique, O’Reilly’s insurance Ltd, Lloyds pharmacy for donating raffle prizes.

Cuidiú meetings are on every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 10.30am to 12.30pm in Coffee House 45. Mother to Mother meets in Longford library the 1st Wednesday of the month from 10.30am to 12.30pm.