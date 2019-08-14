Plenty of smiling faces as Longford students pick up their Leaving Cert results

This content is brought to you in association with Longford Study Hub

There were plenty of smiling faces in both of the Longford town schools when the Leader visited yesterday to get a feel for the results.

“I got what I wanted so I can’t ask for better than that,” said a delighted Niall Donnelly who hopes to travel and work in Canada for a couple of years before persuing a career.

“I want to be a guard, so no college for me. It was just about getting the five passes. I got a bit better than the five passes, so hopefully it’ll stand to me.”

Computer enthusiast Peader Kenny was also thrilled with his results and hopes to study Computer Science and Business in Trinity College in September.

“I love computer science and I love business so it’s the right mix for me, you know yourself,” he said.

Read also: ‘Outstanding’ results for Leaving Cert students in Longford

“I found the exams tough. There was a lot of papers that threw a curve ball and some of them that didn’t at all, where you were expecting a very hard paper. The maths paper wasn’t awful. It wasn’t great but it wasn’t awful. But I’m happy enough with the results overall.”

Not too far away in Mean Scoil Mhuire, the girls were also celebrating.

“I’m very, very happy. I had set my expectations but I’m very happy with what I got. It’s weird to think that it’s real and it’s happening but I’m very proud of myself,” said Leah Devlin, who wants to go to St Pat's and study to become a primary school teacher.

“I did meet my expectations. I exceeded them in some subjects that I didn’t think I would at all, so I’m surprised. But I’ve got the points for teaching, so hopefully now I’ll get my place.”

GALLERY | Outstanding results for Longford Leaving Cert students