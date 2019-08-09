'Ruff' competition for Longford pooch in Petsitters Nose of Tralee competition

Yes, we know there are more pressing things to write about but who doesn't love a bit of Friday fluff?

And you don't get much fluffier than the Longford Nose, Misty, who has made it to the final of Petsitters annual Nose of Tralee competition.

Misty is delighted to be representing county Longford and to be in the final with 31 other noses. She's hoping the county can get behind her and she'll certainly have a 'tail' to tell if she wins.

In order to win, Misty needs votes. If you can take a short 'paws' in your day to support her campaign for the Nose of Tralee, Misty would be 'fur'ever grateful.

Okay, I'll stop now.

You can vote once every 24 hours by going to the Pet Sitters Ireland Facebook page.