Four Longford residents charged over rows in mediation talks

Three men and a woman accused of assault and public disorder while during the course of a row in Longford town last year are hoping to resolve their differences through mediation.

Patrick Stokes (25), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, Martin McDonagh (21), 1 An Cuasan, Lisbrack Road, Longford, Winnie Stokes (53) and Thomas Stokes (22), Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford were all charged with a string of offences following two separate incidents in February and April last year.

Patrick Stokes (25) was charged with committing affray and producing a hammer at Ballymahon Street, Longford on Valentine's Day, February 14 2018.

He was also charged with committing unlawful violence contrary to Section 16 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 and of assaulting Martin McDonagh contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. Martin McDonagh was also in attendance at last Monday's Special Court sitting to face charges of committing affray at Ballymahon Street, Longford with two other co-accused Lower Main Street, Longford on February 14 2018 during which it is alleged he produced a wooden stick.

A similar Section 16 charge stemmig from an incident at Lower Main Street, Longford on April 30 2018 was also levelled against him. Winnie Stokes was likewise accused of committing affray at Lower Main Street, Longford on April 30 2018 and of assaulting Martin McDonagh.

Ms Stokes also stands accused of a third charge, namely engaging in engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at the same date and address. Thomas Stokes, meanwhile, was also charged with affray, assaulting Martin McDonagh and breaching Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

Judge Erin McKiernan was told all four were presently engaged in third party talks and had already participated in two sessions. Defence solicitor for Patrick Stokes (25), Brid Mimnagh said there had been “active involvement” in mediation to date over the alleged incidents before the court.

Judge McKiernan consequently adjourned affairs and remanded all four on continuing bail to a sitting of Longford District Court on September 17 2019.

