WATCH | Love Island's Curtis Pritchard learns how to pull a pint while visiting Ballymahon pub

Confetti was flying last week as Ballymahon bombshell Maura Higgins returned from her time in the Love Island Villa. And she had ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard. The pair came fourth in this year's reality TV dating competition, with Limerick man Greg O'Shea coming out on top with his partner Amber Gill.

An intimate homecoming event was held for Maura in Skelly's Pub, Ballymahon last Thursday and, while Maura was reconnecting with close friends and family members, Curtis took some time out to get a lesson on how to pull a pint of Guinness from Pat Byrne.

And he had a special word of thanks for the Longford Leader.

The lovely @CurtisPritchard taking a break from pulling a pint of Guinness in @SkellysBar to give this message to @Longford_Leader last week while visiting with our very own local star @MauraHiggins. And he didn't do too badly pulling that pint either!! #LoveIsland #ballymahon pic.twitter.com/zYPNTfocji — Jessica Thompson (@jessicadotie) August 6, 2019

