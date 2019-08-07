Longford Leader Comment: Sickening vandalism attack on Shroid Church

The vandalism perpetrated at St Michael’s Church, Shroid last week was quite sickening and Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois Francis Duffy was correct when he stated, ‘in a truly pluralist society vandalism is of concern to our whole community’.

Windows were smashed, including a beautiful stained glass window above the altar, depicting the Sacred Heart.

St Michael’s, built in 1830 and located on the N4 outside Longford town, is one of the oldest serving catholic church buildings in the diocese.

Unfortunately, it would seem that places of worship have become a target for vandals and criminals and that is a sad reflection on the society we live in.

Here’s hoping the perpetrators are brought to justice.

