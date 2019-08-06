Longford Leader Weather: Wet week of weather in store, but how long will it last?

According to the latest weather forecasts from Met Éireann, the rest of the week looks set to be wet for the most part.

Today, Tuesday August 6, will see showers and longer spells of rain in the late afternoon and evening, some turning heavy and thundery in places. Highest temperatures on the day of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, with moderate southwesterly breezes.

These showers should become more isolated overnight, with some clear spells and temperatures varying from 11 to 13 degrees. Some fog patches may also form overnight.

Showers or longer spells of rain this afternoon and evening with occasional heavy thundery downpours, especially over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate southwest breezes. pic.twitter.com/hYutVHSaoD August 6, 2019

Wednesday, August 7, will be mainly dry with some sunny spells to begin with. However, showers will develop in the afternoon, predominantly in northern areas. Highest temperatures on the day of 17 to 21 degrees, with moderate westerly breezes.

Thursday is expected to be a much drier day, with some long periods of sunny weather in places. Breezes will blow in an easterly direction, while temperatures should vary from 19 to 22 degrees Celsius.

The dry weather will not last too long however, as heavy rain spreads from Munster to the whole of the country overnight. Easterly winds will also be strong for a time overnight.

Current indications suggest another ‘fairly wet day’ on Friday, with plenty of showers and outbreaks of rain. It will also be very close and humid, as temperatures range from a high 17 to 22 degrees.

Early forecasts suggest another showery day on Saturday, though slightly cooler 2with temperatures reaching a maximum of 20 degrees. On Sunday, showers are expected to die out, leaving longer drier, sunny periods. Temperatures will vary from 17 to 21 degrees.