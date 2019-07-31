Bord na Mona accused of using EPA-ESB impasse to lay off Longford workers

Bord na Mona bosses have come under stinging rebuke and have been accused of using an ESB led decision to cease operations at its Lough Ree power plant to make up to 150 staff redundant.

They were the scathing remarks which came the energy firm's way at a special meeting of Longford County Council earlier today by OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran.

Mr Moran hit out at ongoing fears over the future of up to 150 jobs at its Mountdillon plant following the ESB's decision to suspend operations at its own facility due to concerns linked to hot water discharges being released into the River Shannon.

"It's a serious situation if a company is using a licence to lay off staff," he said, as he also accused Bord na Mona of "holding back" certain information as to what its future plans were.

Fellow Dail TD Willie Penrose was just as cutting as he too launched a scathing broadside at how affected staff had effectively been left in limbo.

"As somebody who has a long track record with trade unions I am staggered to see a semi state company would show such a callous disregard of employees rights," he told the meeting.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Micheal Carrigy said he was scheduled to hold face to face discussions with Environment Minister Richard Bruton in Tullamore this afternoon over the controversy.

