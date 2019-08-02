Judge tells Longford man 'the fun days are over'

A man has been told he will be sent to prison if he steps out of line again after he hurled abuse at staff and passengers on a train bound for Dublin in April.

Ciaran Flood, of The Old School House, Ballynacargy, Westmeath was charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour on a Dublin to Sligo service on April 17 2019.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said gardaí were alerted to reports of a male causing a disturbance on the train shortly before 3pm.

He said Mr Flood was abusive to passengers and staff alike before being brought to Granard Garda Station.

It was also made known Mr Flood, who had 14 previous convictions prior to the Edgeworthstown Railway Station incident, sustained a serious injury after being knocked down in England in 2018.

Now living at home with his father, Judge Hughes said he would have no option but to issue a custodial sentence if he came to garda attention in the future.

“I know you had a serious injury, but you can't carry on the way you are carrying on,” he told him.

“I will adjourn this for a year but if you get into trouble between now and then, I will send you to prison.

“The fun days are over.”

The case was adjourned until July 25 2020.