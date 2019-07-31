Special Longford County Council meeting to debate ESB-Bord na Mona standoff

Local politicians are to hold a special meeting today (Wednesday) over the worsening crises at both the ESB and Bord na Mona in Lanesboro.

Longford County Council Cathoirleach Cllr Micheal Carrigy will chair a meeting concerning plans by Bord na Mona to shed 150 jobs at its Mountdillon site with anxieties also being levelled at the ESB’s decision to cease operations at its power plant at Lough Ree.

It follows a public demonstration in the south Longford town last Monday which saw over 500 people register their discontent at the peat firm’s decision to cut job numbers.

