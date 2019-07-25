Pair to be charged over row outside Longford Post Office

Gardaí are to charge two men who were involved in a public order incident outside Longford Post Office yesterday afternoon

The pair, who are well known to gardaí, became embroiled in a skirmish outside the busy postal office shortly after lunchtime.

They were both arrested at the scene and later questioned before being released.

It has been confirmed this morning that gardaí will bring charges against both men with the duo expected to appear in court at a later date.