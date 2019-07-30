Longford woman clears her name

A Longford woman had a conviction for driving without insurance successfully overturned at Longford District Court.

Una Flynn, 66 Farneyhoogan, Longford, successfully sought to have the conviction, which carried a €300 fine and a two year ban, set aside.

Ms Flynn was unaware that the matter was before the court when it was first heard two weeks earlier.

However, at last week’s District Court sitting, it was revealed Ms Flynn’s insurance and relevant driving documentation are in order, prompting Judge Seamus Hughes to overturn the fine and two year ban.