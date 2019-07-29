Court hears how garda felt ‘intimidated’ as he arrested Longford motorist

A Longford man who called a garda a “baldy b******” and told him to shove any fixed charge penalty notice “up his backside” after he was found double parked on Main Street in Longford town, has been convicted and fined by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Thomas Keenan, 82 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford was fined €150 after his 11 registered black Ford was observed by Garda Dominic Gillooly double parked on Longford's Main Street on September 11 2018 with no one in the driver’s seat.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said after a few minutes, Mr Keenan returned to his vehicle and was approached by Garda Gillooly who asked him for relevant driving documentation.

The court heard Mr Keenan refused to give his name and said he didn’t have his driving licence with him.

It was at that stage Mr Keenan became abusive to Garda Gillooly, calling him a “baldy b******” and to shove any consequential parking ticket “up his backside”.

Sgt McGirl said such was the level of animosity thrown his way, Garda Gillooly felt “very intimidated” as he arrested Mr Keenan.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said despite there being a “little bit of history” between his client and the prosecuting garda, he was extremely remorseful over what had occurred.

Listening on, Judge Hughes said the actions of Mr Keenan were very inexcusable.

“It’s a pity he (Mr Keenan) didn’t bite his bottom lip,” said the judge.

Mr Keenan, who was wearing shorts in court, said he had initially intended pleading not guilty but had been advised by Mr Quinn to hold his hands up over the matter.

“I am sorry for what I said to him but he had no need to be intimidated by me,” said Mr Keenan.

He also explained how the incident unfolded as he returned to his car after momentarily stopping to get some food for his children.

“There were a few words and a few other things said which I want to keep to myself,” he said, with the court also being told Mr Keenan wanted to apologise in person to Garda Gillooly.

“He mightn’t even accept my apology, but I will anyway,” said Mr Keenan.

After being initially told to return to court with €250 over the incident, Mr Keenan appeared shortly after lunchtime where Judge Hughes took in the money and handed a €150 fine for double parking.

All other matters were struck out.