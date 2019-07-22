Over 500 attend public protest against Bord na Móna Longford job losses

Bord na Móna chiefs have been warned the company that "no stone will be left unturned" to ensure none of its workforce will be compulsorily let go at its Mountdillon plant.

The message was delivered in no uncertain terms in front of around 500 members of the public at a rally in Lanesboro tonight after it was confirmed the semi state was intent on laying off 72 employees next week.

It follows an earlier decision by the company to lay off 78 seasonal workers indefinitely.

The announcement that 148 workers would be laid off was made on July 11 and since then, union representatives and Bord Na Móna have been in talks over the staff losses.

At this evening's protest which heard from several local as well as national politicians, Willie Noone, Sector Organiser with SIPTU warned of an escalation in the dispute unless efforts were made by the firm to recognise and uphold the rights of its members.

"Let the message go out here tonight, we won't stand for any compulsory lay offs," he said.

"We will do any job anywhere, in any location.

"People will take their annual leave, people will ensure there will be no cost to the company. This is about people in this community being told there are 150 jobs gone in a week's time, that's what this is about. We can deal with crises, we can deal with job losses but we cannot and will not deal with people being treated shabbily."