Longford Darkness Into Light Walk raises a huge €22,100 for Pieta

The 6th annual Longford Darkness Into LightWalk, in aid of Pieta, took place on May 11 last and the event raised a huge €22,100.

On behalf of the local organising committee, Lorraine Nash, said, “Pieta House together with The Darkness into Light Committee, Longford would like to thank the people of Longford for their support, donations, and those who sponsored us by providing refreshments or services.

“We had some new sponsor come on board with us this year who have made a huge contribution; Fresh Today, our local school lunch provider joined us this year and offered to work with us over the coming years.

“Peter Hanley Motors also came on board this year with a very generous donation to Pieta House and to our local walk. Many thanks to our long standing partners and sponsors; James and Mary and the Staff of the Mall Complex; Joe and Pat from McCarrick Brothers (Stonehouse Cash & Carry); Marie Kenny and staff of Longford County Council; Emma & team from Longford Civil Defence;

“Sean Cahill and The Midlands Motor Rally Club who were our stewards on the morning of the walk; Mairead Furey & team in Longford Town Centre; Catherine and team in Dunne’s Stores, Hilary and Roy in Davis Supervalu Longford; John McGuire, Bus Hire Granard ran a shuttle bus from Tesco to the Mall for all walkers.

“The Longford Boyscouts allowed us to the use the Scouts Den for our volunteers; Alan Walsh & Shelley Corcoran in The Longford Leader; Terry McHugh in Longford Tool Hire; Damien in Mulleady’s Waste Management Ltd, Michael McGovern, Strathroy Milk Agent, Louis in Hertriches and the staff of Lidl in Longford.

“We also want to acknowledge our two volunteer photographers; Michael Croghan and Lalin Swaris.

“Finally, a special thanks to all those who set their alarm clocks and came out so early and being part of this wonderful experience, whether they were participants or volunteers who helped us to run the event on the morning.

“We were very hounoured to hand over a cheque for €22,100 on behalf of the people of Longford to support this fantastic charity.