Longford man fined for no tax

A Longford man who was caught behind the wheel of a car with no tax has been convicted and fined by Judge Erin McKiernan.

Michael Stokes, 61 Springlawn, Longford was stopped by gardaí on September 12 2018 at Springlawn, Longford by Garda Martin McGowan.

The court was told the incident occurred at 4:45pm when Mr Stokes was pulled in driving a 12’ registered car.

It was also revealed the tax on the car had expired some four months earlier.

Mr Stokes, who had two previous convictions prior to last week’s District Court sitting, was fined €150 and given four months to pay.