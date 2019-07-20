My Longford Life: Lalin Swaris

A true friend to Longford and one of its kindest and most gracious of characters, likeable photographer Lalin Swaris takes part in this week's Longford Life series.

1. What's your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend in Longford?

My perfect day is to do what you enjoy doing most without neglecting the family obligations love and not hate and by trying to do good to someone less fortunate.

2. Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime-and why?

Not applicable. I am in Longford 50 years and there have been many individuals and groups who contributed to the lovely place Longford is and, as such, it is not fair to single out one over any other.

3. What's your first Longford memory?

I love that one, which was meeting my wife of 43 years.

4. What's your favourite part of the county?

That's an easy one, being the lovely town of Longford itself.

5. Do you have a favourite local writer or author (or artist or musician)?

Only one answer here and it umdoubtedly has to be Phyll Atkinson (artist).

6. What about a local walk or view?

One of the greatest assets of lovely Longford and that's the Albert Reynolds Memorial Park.

7. What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

I would have to say the iconic St Mel's Cathedral on that one.

8. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

Gemma O'Doherty. Not only to Longford but the whole of the Emerald Isle coupled with violence and drug consumption and dealing.

9. If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Longford, what would it be?

To make Longford multicultural while exercising some caution with Garda vetting of outsides coming in. (A hard job but a necessity).