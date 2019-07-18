Close to 200 acres in Co Longford set for auction

All eyes will be firmly fixed on the Mullingar Park Hotel in a few weeks time as it hosts arguably one of the most eagerly awaited local public auctions for some time.

The reason is purely down to the expected sale of Oldtown House in Ardagh, Co Longford along with 180 acres of prime agricultural land.

Oldtown House is a gracious period property built in 1845 and is spectacularly positioned on 180 acres of superb pasture lands in the heart of Co Longford.

The lands are laid out in defined paddocks and make an ideal investment prospect for those looking to take one of the most unique and potentially lucrative portfolios off the market.

The property benefits from a large courtyard located to the rear with direct access to stables and a bay barn facility.

A three bedroom residence is also located within the grounds in need of refurbishment.

Given the size and sheer scale of the lands and residence which is set to go under the hammer, a large crowd of interested spectators are expected to descend on the Co Westmeath hotel when bidding gets underway on Friday August 16 at 4pm.

For more information, contact Fintan McGill at Sherry FitzGerald McGill on (043) 334 5822.