Some relief for Longford workers as Bord na Móna suspends lay off of seventy permanent staff at Mount Dillon

Bord na Móna's proposed lay off of seventy permanent staff at Mount Dillon, Longford has been suspended following lengthy discussions between the Bord na Móna Group of Unions (GOU) and Bord na Móna management today.

Bord na Móna has agreed to suspend the letters of lay-off sent to all permanent staff at Mount Dillon.

Following the ESB shut down of Lough Ree power station, Lanesboro, Bord na Móna had indicated that 70 permanent employees would be laid off temporarily from next Thursday while a further 78 seasonal employees would lose their jobs with immediate effect.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Willie Noone, said: “Local discussions will take place next week with a view to maximising the number of workers who can remain in employment.

He added, "The Bord na Móna GOU is satisfied with the progress made today. The outcome also confirms that all parties are committed to the recent collective agreement made between the GOU and the company.”