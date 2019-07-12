Major breakthrough into Longford pharmacy raid as gardaí arrest and charge two men

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a late night break-in at a Longford pharmacy just over a week ago, the Leader can reveal

Ward's Pharmacy on Ballymahon Street was raided during the early hours of last Monday week (July 1) and which resulted in the theft of several thousands euros worth of stock.

The Leader has learned detectives from Longford Garda Station travelled to Portloaise earlier this week where two men, aged in their 20s and late 30s, were interviewed after being arrested by local officers.

Both men, who are from Eastern Europe, were later charged before being released ahead of a likely court appearance over the coming days.

The arrests are being hailed as somewhat of a breakthrough by garda sources given the nature of the raid and the fact both suspects are also wanted in connection to a string of other similar incidents across the country.

