Gardaí launch investigation after Pony injured during late night incident

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating an incident which occurred last weekend, where a pony was removed from an outbuilding and chased up and down a nearby public road.

The incident occurred near Sooey, Co Sligo, with several people entering private property to remove said animal from the outbuilding.

After terrifying the animal by running it up and down the public road with their car, the perpetrators were eventually spotted and fled the scene.

The animal was in need of veterinary attention, but it is hoped it will survive the ordeal.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident.