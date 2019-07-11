Longford woman's life was in 'grave chaos', court hears

A Longford woman whose life was in “grave chaos” when she was caught behind the wheel with no insurance has been disqualified from driving for four years, a court has heard.

Izabella Kubaj, Clonturk, Stonepark, Longford pleaded guilty after she was pulled in by gardaí on April 5 2018 at Stonepark, Longford.

Sgt Mark Mahon said when gardaí stopped the 02 registered car Ms Kubaj was driving, no insurance was displayed on it.

A lawful demand was made for both it and Ms Kubaj’s driving licence but Sgt Mahon said none were produced.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was going through some difficult personal circumstances.

“At the time her life was in grave chaos,” he said.

“Her partner was sentenced to prison and she was previously of good character but did drive without insurance and she has got another case in Portlaoise coming up.”

Mr Gearty added Ms Kubaj had also been asked to vacate the house she had been renting by her landlord even though she had since secured an agreement to remain there for now.

He said he was of the view the rent Ms Kubaj was paying could be considered on the high side, something he hoped to address with the help of the local authority.

It was likewise contended Ms Kubaj was not driving at the minute and had mislayed her licence.

Mr Gearty said her son had just turned 18, was “highly educated” and that she had two more children back home in Poland.

The court also heard how Ms Kubaj had one previous conviction for no insurance, dating back to April 24 2018.

That resulted in a fine of €250, meaning Ms Kubaj’s second time for driving without insurance meant a mandatory four year disqualification was in the offing.

Mr Gearty said he was not disputing such a likely outcome even if the wording contained in the legislation provided was “strange”.

Judge John Cheetle fined Ms Kubaj €200, giving her six months to pay alongside a four year driving ban.