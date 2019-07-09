Maura & Curtis now 8/1 to win Love Island

After recent dumpings from the Love Island villa and Longford model Maura Higgins’ revealing her feelings for professional dancer, Curtis, the latest betting odds from Boyle Sports have made the potential couple the new third favourite to win the £50,000 cash prize.

Odds on the couple to win the island have now been slashed from 40/1 to as low as 8/1, despite being initial outsiders at 66/1. The current resounding favourites to win this season of Love Island, are Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague who are currently odds on favourites at 1/8 to win the show. Second favourites to win the show are couple Anton Danyluk & Belle Hassan, with odds set at 7/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It’s all happening in the Love Island villa with Tommy and Molly-Mae now an official couple with their odds a short 1/8 to win the £50,000 shared prize.

“However, after Danny and Jourdan were voted off the show on Monday night, Danny thinks Molly-Mae and Maura are faking it on the show which could make Anton and Belle good value at 7/1 should they become the public’s favourite couple”.

Love Island ~ Winning Couple odds: