Gang steal large haul of cigarettes and wine from Lanesboro business

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a business premises in Lanesboro was raided overnight by a gang gardaí believe were responsible for a break-in at a Longford pharmacy earlier this week.

The culprits broke into the premises, which is located on the Ballymahon Road, during the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are unsure as to the exact amount of stock which was taken in the raid, but it is believed that a large cache of wine and cigarettes were taken.

The Leader has also learned that detectives are examining a possible link between last night's break-in and a similar incident in Longford town at a pharmacy on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.