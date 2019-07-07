New book lifts lid on Cloonfour NS history

Friday June 21 turned out to be a memorable day for the community of Cloonfour NS as its pupils set the seal on a new book dubbed Cloonfour NS through the Decades.

Back in January the Principal, Ciara Kearney discussed how work on the book was progressing. The staff delved into the old school roll books, which date back to 1896 and selected a past pupil from each decade dating back to the 1930s.

The students of Cloonfour themselves devised questions to put to the past pupils. Interviews were held and with this the book was born.

“This History project encompasses the whole community where records, stories and memories were sent into the school and the response was overwhelming,” said Ms Kearney.