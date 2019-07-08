Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Longford has some beautiful scenery

On the Sean O’Rourke programme some weeks ago, it was great to hear Katie Hannon singing the praises of the scenery in North Longford, that ‘would compare any day with the Lakes of Killarney’.

She was visiting local author John Connell in his home with views of Lough Gowna & the surrounding countryside on her pre-election travels, at the time.

This column has already opined that the time has come to develop this area of beauty around the lake.

With natural and stunning scenery, that cannot be created a second time. Nobody could come close to the original!

The area of Colmcille is rich in history and legend, and it has been poorly promoted as a tourist attraction in recent times amidst all the focus on tourism, and in a day and age when visitors are very happy to spend time in rural Ireland.

Apart from a few car parks, there is a lack of facilities.

Now that a historical trail including Ballinalee, Granard, Ballinamuck etc., is well advanced, wouldn’t an interpretive center along the Lake shore, perhaps in the Dring area where Inch island, and the former site of Derrycasson House can be viewed, be a great asset in highlighting the beauty of our area.

Such aspects wouldn’t take much money at all to be of huge interest, even to those of us who live in the area.

Most people would be interested in visiting Inch island, with the remnants of the Monastery clear for all to see.

