Liam Madden retires after 36 years of dedication to the people of Clonguish

On Wednesday last, June 26, Liam Madden brought down the final curtain on his teaching career, after an incredible thirty six year period emparting wisdom in Scoil Mhuire, Newtownforbes.

A proud Longford man, Liam was one of six children in the Madden household and he was raised by parents who both taught themselves.

“He was born in Edgeworthstown, a family of five boys and one girl,” former student Kevin Burke said.

Liam's journey into a life as a teacher, following in his parents' footsteps, began with an arts degree in UCD.

“He did an arts degree in UCD, Dublin, and when he finished the three years, he went and did the teachers training course in St Pat’s, Drumcondra,” Kevin added.

Before making his return back to his beloved Longford, Liam first spent a couple of years in Dublin teaching in Whitehall and Dundrum. Sport was never too far away from his thoughts and for a short period, he swapped the colours of Mostrim for Whitehall Colmcille.

Liam’s long-awaited return to Longford as a teacher eventually came in 1983, though not even those interviewing him thought he would last as long as he eventually did.

Kevin stated, “Liam recalled during his speech of when he did his interview in Newtownforbes with Tom Palmer, who was the principal at the time, Bridie McGuinness and Canon Griffin.

“Canon Griffin said after the interview ‘we will probably give the job to that fella, but I can’t see him staying too long. He has too big of notions and ideas for a small place like Newtown’.

“As it turned out, he made it his home, bought a house and settled here. He has been here thirty six years now,” Kevin laughed.

After taking on a role in the school, Liam soon became immersed in life in Newtownforbes. Almost instantly he became involved in sport at the school and helped inspire future stars.

Kevin explained, “When Liam came in, it was the first time we had a male teacher that was willing to take on the GAA.

“Before that, any of the school trainings would have been done by a parent.”

Liam’s dedication to the game also saw him become one of the founding members of Longford cumann na mbunscoil.



Such was Liam’s dedication to sport, that many to this day still list him as one of their greatest influences. In fact, two of his past students, Paul Barden and Michael Quinn, have gone on to represent both Longford and Ireland.

“Every footballer who would have gone through the school would have started off with him introducing them to gaelic,” said Kevin to the Leader.

By 1993, Liam was promoted to second in command, a role he kept for twenty two years in total. It was in 2015, that he took over from Bridie McGuinness and became principal.

Liam’s passion for sport soon spilled over to outside of the school grounds and, of course, involved helping others.

Kevin explained, “He also put a lot of time into the Special Olympics, especially in the last fifteen years or so.

“He was involved when the Special Olympics came here in 2003 and he is still involved. Every Thursday night they meet up and do some activities, such as bowling, 5-aside soccer or swimming.

“He always gives his time every week to do that, to this day. He is just a very selfless and well respected man within the community.”



Although an emotional affair, Liam’s final day was most definitely one he won’t forget in a long, long time.

Kevin recalled, “It was an emotional day. All of his family were there.

“So many people expressed their gratitude to Liam. So many people had so many good things to say because he was involved in so many parts of the community and being a principal he had nearly a direct line with everyone in Clonguish.”

His former student praised the outgoing principal for his dedication to the area and said there are not too many people around, who haven’t been influenced by him in some way.

Kevin said, “He was overwhelmed that so many people turned out on the day. He was given a guard of honour by students, before many presentations were made to Liam as a thank you.

“It was a reflection on Liam that so many people from the community came to it and stayed afterwards.”

For Liam, his days will now be divided between time spent with his wife Sinead, who also hails from Edgeworthstown and taught alongside Liam in Newtownforbes for 18 years, his two children Ciarán and Dearbhla, and his work within the community.

Wishing Liam all the best in his life outside of the classroom from everyone in Clonguish and Longford.