Anti-cruelty activists target Longford greyhound track

Approximately 80 people turned out for a demonstration outside Longford Greyhound Stadium on Monday night following a shocking exposé of the racing industry, which was aired on RTE last week.

RTE's programme provided evidence of the inhumane and illegal killing of healthy greyhounds in knackeries, while also highlighting the widespread doping of dogs and the intrinsic connection between greyhound racing and hare coursing.

Perhaps the most shocking footage of all was of Irish dogs being boiled alive to supply the Chinese meat trade.

“For those of us campaigning for years against greyhound racing, it wasn’t a surprise. But I think it was a surprise and shock and it sickened a lot of Irish people who didn’t know their money was being paid to support this,” spokesperson for Greyhound Action Ireland Nuala Donlon told the Longford Leader at Monday night’s protest.

“As you can see, we have about 70 or 80 people who have turned out to support this protest. I think there are far more outside than have gone in and we’re here tonight to send a message to the greyhound-racing fraternity that we’re going to keep going until we get them to shut down.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle TD, last week expressed his concern at the issues highlighted in the RTE programme and condemned the actions of a minority of greyhound owners who would illegally destroy a dog.

Furthermore, he added, the Department does not issue certificates for the export of greyhounds to China or Pakistan.

“No certificates have been issued for the export of greyhounds from Ireland to either of those destinations since I became Minister,” he said.

The Minister of State highlighted that the Department has a strong and consistent record regarding the enforcement of animal welfare rules, including the review of 100 years of animal welfare legislation, leading to the enactment of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

“A total of 73 successful prosecutions have been taken under the Act since it was brought in, with a further 30 prosecution files currently being processed for welfare abuses.

“The Department takes any allegations of breaches of animal welfare rules very seriously and will thoroughly investigate and take the necessary enforcement actions to deal with such offences,” the Minister said, adding that all allegations will be examined to determine the appropriate actions.

The Irish Greyhound Board and Longford Greyhound Stadium last week stated that the organisation “strongly condemns” the practices outlined in the programme, which the IGB says “highlighted the actions of a minority within the industry”.

However, the Sunday Business Post last weekend reported that the Irish Greyhound Board was aware of the fact that injured greyhounds were being forced to race and were also aware that almost 6,000 Irish greyhounds are killed every year for being too slow.

The IGB has since released a statement highlighting that it has approved a range of measures including the introduction of a greyhound injury support scheme, increased support under the IGB scheme for foster care of greyhounds, and preparation of a statutory instrument to make it a legal requirement that euthanasia of a greyhound must be carried out by a veterinary practitioner to name a few.

“The actions evident by an irresponsible minority within the greyhound industry have no place in this sport and will not be tolerated,” said chairman of the IGB Frank Nyhan.

“The IGB will continue to work with all agencies to ensure that such illegal activity is rooted out and those responsible are subject to prosecution for breaches of the law.

“Not that the Greyhound Racing Act 2019 has been finalised, it is the Board’s clear intent to continue on its programme of further regulation within the sector.”

But groups campaigning against the sport are not satisfied: “They can’t come out now crying crocodile tears and saying they’re shocked,” said Ms Donlon.

“They know. They know well and so does the minister responsible. It was all made known to him last year before the greyhound act was passed. Several groups went in and highlighted exactly what was being exposed.

“There are just so many reasons why greyhound racing should be shut down - the link with coursing; the link with blooding; the export of dogs to Pakistan and China.

“A lot of people in the past have gone in groups to greyhound races - stag parties, hen parties, work dos or whatever. They could legitimately claim that they didn’t know what their money was supporting, but I don’t think there’s any excuse now. People know what their money is going towards,” Ms Donlon added.

“You can’t put the genie back in the bottle. It’s gone too viral for people to ignore.”