Longford mourns death of legendary Fair City actor Tom Jordan

The late Mr Jordan will lie in repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Monday, July 1 from 4pm until 8pm

One of the country's best known actors, Tom Jordan, who played Charlie Kelly in Fair City, has died peacefully at his home in Tullyvrane, Lanesboro.

Mr Jordan, who was 82, had been in the RTÉ drama since it began in 1989, and he was a regular and much loved visitor to Longford and Lanesboro. 

Born in Dublin, he grew up in Marino and raised his family in Elm Mount Avenue, Beaumont before moving with his wife Julie  in recent years to Tullyvrane.

Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, and symathy is extended to his beloved wife Julie, daughters Annmarie (Wolohan), Jacqui (Prior) and Julie (Jordan–O’Brien), sons Jock and Tomás, brother Brendan, sister Phyllis (Carthy), sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grand-child, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The late Mr Jordan will lie in repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Monday, July 1 from 4pm until 8pm. Private cremation will take place at a later date.

House is strictly private please. No flowers and donations, if desired, to The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, c/o Glennon Funeral directors or any family member.

Mr Jordan became a household name through his appearances on Fair City, and indeed, he was due back on the Fair City set on Monday next. 

Fair City executive producer, Brigie de Courcy, paid tribute to the late actor hailing him as "the heart of Fair City."

"This is devastating news," de Courcy said in a statement. "Tom Jordan was the heart of Fair City. He played Charlie Kelly from the very first episode and was a huge part of our plans for the future." 

Ms de Courcy remarked, "A consummate actor, and a strong advocate for his colleagues across the industry, Tom will remain a legend for the viewers and for everyone who had the privilege of working with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time."

Jim Bartley, who plays Bella Doyle, said Jordan was "one of the best friends I've had in the business."

"I've known Tom for 40 years, and he was a big part of my life. Myself and Tom shared a dressing room in Fair City for nearly 30 of those years, since 1990 and they were a great 30 years.

"I'm going to miss him, and his Fair City family will miss him. He was such a steady part of the show, and he gave Charlie such credibility and life. My thoughts are with his wife and family."

Tributes were also paid to Mr Jordan on Twitter many of his Fair City colleagues, including Rachel Carson Pilkington, Clelia Murphy, Jenny Dixon and George McMahon. 

Before his work on the long-running soap, Jordan was a member of the RTÉ Players from 1968 – 1972. He was a founding member of the Project Arts Centre, was Actor Manager with World Theatre Productions for 12 years and was also Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre, Belfast 1987/88.

Some of Tom's television and film roles include Farrell in Strumpet City, Seamus Doherty in The Manions, the father in Outcasts, the I.R.A Commandant in Lost Belongings, the psychiatrist in Remmington Steele, Mr Gillhooly in The Watchers, Jimmy Cagney in Inside, the demolition expert in Cry of the Innocent, The Field for Jim Sheridan, Gerry Glynn in Strange But True for London Weekend Television, Moll Flanders and most recently Paddy in The Anarchic Hand Affair.