PHOTO | Fascinating image by Midland Weather Channel highlights Irish temperature change since 1901

Climate Change has been on the world's mind for some time now, with governments and organisations doing their best to highlight the need to improve the world we'll pass down to our children.

Locally, a picture circulating social media has really hit the message home. Cathal Nolan of Midland Weather Channel today shared an image showing how temperatures have changed since 1901.

"This image helps us to visualise just how significant the temperature increases per year have been since the start of the twentieth century, with the past decade simply being remarkable in the frequency and strength of warmer annual temperatures," he said.

"Heatwaves such as that observed in 2018 are made twice as likely due to anthropogenic climate change, with our current warm spell also being linked with climate change due to a weakening temperature gradient between the Arctic and Mid-Latitudes resulting in a much weaker and meandering jet-stream."

Throughout the course of the next 10 days our weather looks set to remain dry for the most part, with a risk of partial drought conditions developing through the South Midlands and much of inland Munster. Temperatures will also be above normal through the middle and latter stages of the week, Cathal added.

"Ireland is by no means immune from the risks posed by climate change, with physical and transitional risks already being posed due to increased storm severity, drought, rising temperatures and more volatile weather extremes. In an interconnected world our problems are truly shared as the weather and our climate simply doesn’t care much for borders."