Kenagh Community Employment Project is hiring a CE Scheme Supervisor

Kenagh Community Employment Project CLG. (supported by the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection (DEASP) which is funded by the Irish Government) wishes to recruit a Community Employment (CE) Scheme Supervisor on a full-time basis. The closing date for applications for the role is Friday, July 12 and here are all the details you need: The duties of the post will include the planning and day to day running of the project objectives which comprises general maintenance of parklands, landscaping horticultural and general works of an environmental nature and includes the following:

Managing the accounting/administration requirements of the Scheme in line with Financial and Operation Guidelines issued by the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection (DEASP). Implementation of a structured on the job supervision and mentoring programme to ensure progression of

CE participants.

• Maximising CE participants opportunities for employment, training and development.

• Liaison with the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection (DEASP), sub-sponsors as appointed

from time to time to deliver an agreed work plan, public and private training providers and employers. Essential requirements for the position:

1. A major third level qualification at National Framework of Qualification (NFQ)

Level 6 or higher in a discipline relevant to the duties of the post. Evidence of the award /

qualification must be included with the application (i.e. photocopy of award or results). 2. At least 3 year's work experience in a supervisory capacity. Two employment

references will be sought from a successful applicant who is under consideration for appointment. 3. Own transport and a full valid B driving licence. In assessing suitability for the post candidates must demonstrate that they have:

• The ability to prepare and implement a training programme for participants and knowledge of Quality and

Qualifications Ireland (QQI) and the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ); knowledge of accounting

administration procedures; knowledge and understanding of Health & Safety Regulations.

• Proficiency in the use of Information Technology (I.T.) software packages (e.g. MS Office).

• The successful candidate will be required to obtain Garda vetting clearance. The Salary will be in accordance with the grant funding set for the position by the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection (DEASP). Detailed Curriculum Vitae for the post including a copy of your Major Level 6 or higher award should be addressed to: Po Box 55N, Longford Leader, Dublin Road, Longford Closing date for Applications is Friday July 12 2019.

Candidates may be shortlisted for interview on the basis of information contained in the submitted C.V. Kenagh

Community Employment Project CE Clg is an equal opportunities employer.

Canvassing in any form will automatically disqualify. Appointment is subject to the approval by the Department of Social Protection.