Join the Apex Fire Academy, develop your skills, progress your career & stay local

Apex Fire Limited is Ireland’s premier leading provider of fire detection, protection, training and consultancy in the area of fire safety, with over 45 year’s of experience. Due to continued growth and development we are hiring Qualified Electricians for immediate start. This is an excellent opportunity to further develop your career in the area of fire safety. Apex Fire’s Academy of training offers continuous support with your professional development with programs covering relevant areas within the industry. Apex Fire is proudly accredited by Investors in People, an international recognition mark of excellence for people management. All our products and services are certified and compliant to Irish, European & worldwide Standards with continuous focus on delivery of excellent customer service.

As a team member of the fire alarm division you will be responsible for delivering installations, commissioning and servicing of fire alarm & emergency lighting systems as well as fault finding and carrying out necessary repairs. Completing reports relating to all servicing & call-out activity. All our service technicians are fully certified and experts in their field. The successful Fire Alarm Technician should preferably have relevant experience in the fire industry, full training will be provided to the successful candidates.

Criteria

Qualified electrician, with a recognised qualification.

Ability to manage efficiently and work under own supervision.

Flexibility to work outside of standard working hours.

Ability to complete paperwork and present reports to a high standard.

Enthusiastic and responsive approach.

Computer and IT systems knowledge and literacy.

Full, clean drivers license.

Familiarity with & ability to demonstrate knowledge of a wide range of products within the fire industry would be an advantage.

Benefits:

Attractive Salary

Company Vehicle

Company phone, laptop & tablet are provided

Continuous Professional Development

To apply email your CV along with cover letter to hr@apexfire.ie